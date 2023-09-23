Today's MLB slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (78-76) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)

NYY Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -132 +113 8

The Minnesota Twins (82-72) play the Los Angeles Angels (69-85)

The Angels will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI)

Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI) LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)

MIN Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -217 +179 7.5

The Chicago Cubs (80-74) host the Colorado Rockies (56-97)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.309 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.309 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -241 +198 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (85-69) face the New York Mets (71-83)

The Mets will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 100 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 100 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 27 HR, 89 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -188 +155 7.5

The Oakland Athletics (47-107) play the Detroit Tigers (72-82)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 29 HR, 65 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 29 HR, 65 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 29 HR, 87 RBI)

The Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (86-68)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 91 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -133 +113 8

The Miami Marlins (79-75) host the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

MIL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -121 +102 7

The Boston Red Sox (76-78) face the Chicago White Sox (58-96)

The White Sox will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.275 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.275 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 37 HR, 79 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -150 +127 9

The Cleveland Guardians (74-81) host the Baltimore Orioles (95-59)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -142 +120 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (79-76) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81)

The Pirates will hit the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 79 RBI)

CIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -130 +110 9.5

The Texas Rangers (85-68) play the Seattle Mariners (84-69)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -122 +102 8.5

The Houston Astros (85-69) play host to the Kansas City Royals (52-102)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 108 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 92 RBI)

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -278 +220 9.5

The San Diego Padres (76-78) play the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87)

The Cardinals will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI)

Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

SD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -174 +148 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) face the San Francisco Giants (77-77)

The Giants will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

