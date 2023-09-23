Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game – Saturday, September 23
SEC foes will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) face the Auburn Tigers (3-0) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Auburn?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Auburn 29, Texas A&M 28
- Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Auburn has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Tigers have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Auburn (+8.5)
- Texas A&M has covered the spread twice in 2023.
- This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Entering play this week, Auburn has one victory against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.
- This season, Auburn has played two games with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.
- Texas A&M averages 44 points per game against Auburn's 39.3, totaling 31.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 51.5.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.2
|51.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.7
|44.5
|27
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Auburn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|56.5
|55
|Implied Total AVG
|41.3
|47
|30
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
