Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to take down Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 205 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.453 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Drew Rom (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rom has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.