Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Trying to find Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Pacheco has run for 93 yards on 20 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has five catches (six targets) for 31 yards.
Keep an eye on Pacheco's injury status
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|20
|93
|0
|4.7
|6
|5
|31
|0
Pacheco Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0

