Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the league as of September 25.
Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -274
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.
- As underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).
- Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
- In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.
- Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.
Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.