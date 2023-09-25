One of the best QBs in football last year will be on display when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Trying to place a bet on player props in the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this contest.

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +700

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 67.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert - - 38.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 235.5 (-113) 44.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 61.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 56.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 54.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 226.5 (-113) - - Rachaad White - 47.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 26.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 17.5 (-113)

