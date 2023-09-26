The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.3% of his games this year, Knizner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .259 AVG .223 .298 OBP .264 .417 SLG .447 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 16 RBI 15 27/5 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings