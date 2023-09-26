Andrew Knizner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Knizner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.259
|AVG
|.223
|.298
|OBP
|.264
|.417
|SLG
|.447
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|15
|27/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser (7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
