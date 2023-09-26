Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) and St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 7-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.

