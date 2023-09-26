Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-150). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (43.2%) in those games.

St. Louis is 12-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of its 153 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 35-43 28-24 40-63 51-64 17-23

