Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field on Tuesday, September 26. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (7-4, 4.35 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lars Nootbaar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 48 (59.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 11-12 (winning 47.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.