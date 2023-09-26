The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 24 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .241.
  • In 58.6% of his 128 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 128), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28 games this year (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (47 of 128), with two or more runs 12 times (9.4%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 60
.253 AVG .228
.305 OBP .292
.371 SLG .411
14 XBH 26
6 HR 6
28 RBI 18
37/14 K/BB 44/18
15 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
