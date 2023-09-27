Andrew Knizner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Knizner has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), with at least two hits 12 times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (24 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.298
|OBP
|.263
|.417
|SLG
|.434
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|15
|27/5
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
