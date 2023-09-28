Christian Yelich and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at American Family Field on Thursday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.362/.444 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .262/.370/.420 so far this year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 19 times in 31 starts this season.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 12th, 1.060 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.365/.448 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 128 hits with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .239/.317/.422 so far this season.

Santana takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

