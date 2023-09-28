The Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) will look to William Contreras, who is carrying a 14-game hit streak, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) and Jordan Walker, who has hit safely in 12 consecutive games. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (10-8) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-2).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.46 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 4.95 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Hudson is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Hudson will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 outings this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (10-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.46, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.060.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.

Burnes has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 31 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with 698 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 207 home runs (11th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-26 with a home run and three RBI in six innings.

