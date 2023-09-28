The Kansas City Chiefs have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the league as of September 28.

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Oddsmakers rate the Chiefs considerably higher (second-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+600) compared to the start of the season (+600).

With odds of +600, the Chiefs have been given a 14.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Chiefs have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Chiefs have the sixth-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (26.0 points per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Mahomes also has rushed for 103 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Pacheco has scored zero times, with seven receptions for 47 yards.

In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Jerick McKinnon has rushed for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed has recorded 14 tackles and 3.0 TFL in his three games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

