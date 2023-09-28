On Thursday, Juan Yepez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five of 23 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Brewers

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.125 AVG .200
.125 OBP .294
.250 SLG .333
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
1 RBI 1
8/0 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.