On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 71 of 112 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.0%).

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 55 games this year (49.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .245 AVG .278 .352 OBP .386 .383 SLG .454 13 XBH 25 7 HR 6 19 RBI 24 42/34 K/BB 54/37 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings