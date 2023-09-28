Lars Nootbaar vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 71 of 112 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.0%).
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (49.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.245
|AVG
|.278
|.352
|OBP
|.386
|.383
|SLG
|.454
|13
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|42/34
|K/BB
|54/37
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 189 2/3 innings pitched, with 196 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.060), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
