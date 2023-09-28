On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Corbin Burnes

BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246.

Edman has had a hit in 77 of 130 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (22.3%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.9% of his games this season (48 of 130), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .253 AVG .238 .305 OBP .302 .371 SLG .427 14 XBH 27 6 HR 7 28 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 45/19 15 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings