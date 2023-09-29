Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Buchanan County, Missouri, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Pattonsburg High School at St. Joseph Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: St. Joseph, MO
- Conference: Grand River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.