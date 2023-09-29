The BYU Cougars (3-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Provo, Utah
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM BYU (-2.5) 50.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel BYU (-2.5) 49.5 -144 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

BYU vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • BYU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

BYU & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

BYU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500
Cincinnati
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

