Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Cass County, Missouri has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Sherwood High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Stockton, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archie High School at Drexel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Drexel, MO
- Conference: Western Missouri
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.