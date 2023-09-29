The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), the Chiefs are second-best in the NFL. They are way below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+600) compared to the start of the season (+600).

The Chiefs have a 14.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has won twice against the spread this year.

One of the Chiefs' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Chiefs are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Chiefs rank seventh in total defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 390.3 total yards per game.

The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this year (26 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

In three games, Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 per game), with seven TDs and two INTs, and completing 65.5%.

On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and accumulated 103 yards.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored one touchdown and accumulated 155 yards (51.7 per game).

Pacheco also has seven catches for 47 yards and zero scores.

Travis Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two TDs in two games.

Jerick McKinnon has rushed for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games for the Chiefs, L'Jarius Sneed has delivered 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.