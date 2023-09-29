Cincinnati vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the BYU Cougars (3-1) in a matchup on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bearcats favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. BYU matchup.
Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- BYU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Cincinnati & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|BYU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
