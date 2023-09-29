Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Franklin County, Missouri. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Hermann High School at Sullivan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pacific High School at Owensville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Owensville, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.