Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Jackson County, Missouri, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockhurst High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Summit Christian Academy at University Academy Charter
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Conference: Crossroads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
