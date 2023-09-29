Juan Yepez -- hitting .043 with a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .172.
  • Yepez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.125 AVG .206
.125 OBP .289
.250 SLG .324
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
1 RBI 1
8/0 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Williamson (4-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
