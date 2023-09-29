Based on our computer model, the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the NC State Wolfpack when the two teams come together at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, September 29, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Louisville vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+3.5) Over (55.5) Louisville 29, NC State 28

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have won twice against the spread this year.

Louisville is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Louisville has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, three more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack are winless against the spread so far this season (0-3-0).

NC State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Out of Wolfpack three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for the NC State this year is seven points less than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 43 19 56 14 -- -- NC State 29.3 21.8 34.5 26 24 17.5

