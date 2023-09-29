Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Monroe County, Missouri this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Monroe City High School at Palmyra High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Palmyra, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.