Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Madrid County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in New Madrid County, Missouri? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Madrid County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Kennett High School at Central High School - New Madrid County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: New Madrid, MO
- Conference: Southeast Missouri
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.