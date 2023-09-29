The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 98 games this season (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 152), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 42.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .276 AVG .258 .384 OBP .339 .466 SLG .423 29 XBH 25 13 HR 12 42 RBI 37 88/50 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings