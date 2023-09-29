Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Palacios will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.

Palacios has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Palacios has had an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In five of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .222 AVG .319 .263 OBP .353 .333 SLG .660 2 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 9 3/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 1

