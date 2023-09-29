On Friday, Tommy Edman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .246.

Edman has gotten a hit in 78 of 131 games this season (59.5%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (22.1%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has an RBI in 29 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .253 AVG .238 .305 OBP .301 .371 SLG .429 14 XBH 28 6 HR 7 28 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 46/19 15 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings