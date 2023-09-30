How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 30
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's AFL lineup has plenty of excitement, including the AFL Premiership Football matchup between Brisbane Lions and Collingwood Magpies.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Brisbane Lions at Collingwood Magpies
- League: AFL Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:24 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Teams TBA
- League: AFL Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Greater West Sydney Giants at North Melbourne Kangaroos
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
