The Cincinnati Reds (82-78) will look for Noelvi Marte to continue a 14-game hitting streak versus the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-4) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .336 batting average against him.

Rom has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Rom enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven outings this season.

Drew Rom vs. Reds

He will take the mound against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1350 total hits (on a .249 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 195 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Rom has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits against the Reds this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

The Reds will send Phillips (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 5.66, a 2.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.355.

Phillips will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.