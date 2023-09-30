The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 72 of 114 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 114), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (30.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.0%).

He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .242 AVG .277 .349 OBP .384 .379 SLG .450 13 XBH 25 7 HR 6 19 RBI 24 42/34 K/BB 54/37 5 SB 6

