The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 55 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Channel: SEC Network

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-13.5) 55 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-13.5) 54.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Missouri has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-5-0).

The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

