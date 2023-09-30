Two of the country's toughest defenses clash when the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring college football's 14th-ranked scoring D into a game against the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), who have the No. 4 defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 52.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 51.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Duke has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Notre Dame & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Duke To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.