Richie Palacios vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Richie Palacios (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .279.
- Palacios will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
- Palacios has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (17.2%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Palacios has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (37.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (17.2%).
- In six of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.231
|AVG
|.319
|.268
|OBP
|.353
|.410
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|9
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (221 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips (1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 5.66 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.