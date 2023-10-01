How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We provide more details below.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs score 5.7 more points per game (26) than the Jets allow (20.3).
- The Chiefs collect 39 more yards per game (390.3) than the Jets give up per contest (351.3).
- Kansas City rushes for 114.7 yards per game, 14.6 fewer than the 129.3 New York allows per contest.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).
Chiefs Away Performance
- Kansas City accumulated 292.3 passing yards per game away from home last season (5.5 fewer than overall) and gave up 235.6 on the road (14.7 more than overall).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|Detroit
|L 21-20
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 17-9
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|W 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|-
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
