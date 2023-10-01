After exiting in the round of 64 of the US Open in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Benjamin Bonzi), Christopher Eubanks will open the Rolex Shanghai Masters versus Yannick Hanfmann (in the round of 64). Eubanks is +6600 to win it all at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Eubanks at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

In his opening match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Eubanks will face Hanfmann on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 AM ET in the round of 64.

Eubanks is listed at +105 to win his next matchup against Hanfmann.

Eubanks Stats

In his last match, Eubanks came up short 6-7, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 against Bonzi in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Eubanks has won one of his 18 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 30-17.

Eubanks is 16-12 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Eubanks has averaged 29.3 games.

In his 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Eubanks has played 27.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Eubanks has been victorious in 15.8% of his return games and 84.0% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Eubanks has been victorious in 15.2% of his return games and 82.3% of his service games.

