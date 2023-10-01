Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tommy Edman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .246.
- Edman has had a hit in 79 of 133 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this season (29 of 133), with more than one RBI nine times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|63
|.254
|AVG
|.238
|.309
|OBP
|.301
|.369
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|19
|37/16
|K/BB
|46/19
|16
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
