Today's WNBA Playoff slate has just one game -- the New York Liberty squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CON Record: 27-13
  • NYL Record: 32-8
  • CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
  • NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -221
  • CON Odds to Win: +177
  • Total: 160.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.