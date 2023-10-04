Phillies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-78) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 4.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Braxton Garrett (9-7) for the Marlins.
Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phillies Performance Insights
- The Phillies have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- The Phillies have won 64, or 60.4%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Philadelphia is 34-19 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Phillies.
- Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have won in 40, or 46.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Miami has won 12 of 31 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (666 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Zack Wheeler vs Luis Ortiz
|September 30
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Taijuan Walker vs Tylor Megill
|September 30
|@ Mets
|L 11-4
|Michael Plassmeyer vs José Quintana
|October 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-1
|Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto
|October 3
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo
|October 4
|Marlins
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Osvaldo Bido
|September 30
|@ Pirates
|W 7-3
|JT Chargois vs Quinn Priester
|October 1
|@ Pirates
|L 3-0
|Ryan Weathers vs Andre Jackson
|October 2
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
|October 3
|@ Phillies
|L 4-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Wheeler
|October 4
|@ Phillies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Aaron Nola
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.