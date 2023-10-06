How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Friday AFL schedule sure to please include the AFL Womens Premiership Football match featuring Carlton Blues squaring off against Western Bulldogs.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Carlton Blues at Western Bulldogs
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
West Coast Eagles at Greater West Sydney Giants
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
