How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 7
Saturday's LaLiga slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Girona FC and Cadiz CF.
Info on how to watch Saturday's LaLiga action is included for you.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Cadiz CF vs Girona FC
Girona FC makes the trip to play Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Girona FC (+120)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+220)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Real Madrid vs CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna travels to play Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-360)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+800)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch RCD Mallorca vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF is on the road to take on RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+140)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+220)
- Draw: (+190)
Watch Sevilla FC vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano is on the road to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (-120)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+310)
- Draw: (+250)
