Watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur journeys to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-220)

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-220)
Underdog: Luton Town (+550)

Draw: (+400)

Watch Everton FC vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth makes the trip to take on Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Everton FC (-105)

Favorite: Everton FC (-105)
Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+285)

Draw: (+270)

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC makes the trip to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester United (-140)

Favorite: Manchester United (-140)
Underdog: Brentford FC (+360)

Draw: (+310)

Watch Burnley FC vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC makes the trip to face Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)
Underdog: Burnley FC (+360)

Draw: (+295)

Watch Fulham vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Fulham (-165)

Favorite: Fulham (-165)
Underdog: Sheffield United (+500)

Draw: (+300)

Watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest makes the trip to match up with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+125)

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+125)
Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+255)

Draw: (+220)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.