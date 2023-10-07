Alabama, Texas A&M, Week 6 SEC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: W 40-17 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
2. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +900
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
- Last Game: W 34-22 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
3. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
- Last Game: W 55-49 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Missouri
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win SEC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
- Last Game: W 38-21 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
- Last Game: W 33-14 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: W 41-20 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. Georgia
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win SEC: -125
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. LSU
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: L 55-49 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Florida
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 33-14 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Auburn
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st
- Last Game: L 27-20 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
11. Arkansas
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 34-22 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
12. South Carolina
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
- Last Game: L 41-20 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
13. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: L 40-17 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
