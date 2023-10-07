Based on our computer model, the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks when the two teams come together at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-5.6) 64.5 Central Arkansas 35, Southeast Missouri State 29

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Redhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Bears games went over the point total.

Redhawks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 39 24.4 61 9.5 24.3 34.3 Southeast Missouri State 27 29.8 35 16.5 19 43

