The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are projected to prolong their four-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 10.5 points against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This game has a point total of 50.

The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Broncos. Before the Broncos play the Chiefs, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline
Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

  • Kansas City has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Two of Kansas City's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
  • Denver is winless against the spread this year.
  • Of five Denver games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

