Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 9, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+550) make them second-best in the league.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -349
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds (+550) place them second-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only fifth-best.
- The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+550) compared to the start of the season (+600).
- The Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Two of the Chiefs' five games have hit the over.
- The Chiefs have won four of the five games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80%).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Chiefs rank seventh in total offense (381.0 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (301.4 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (25.6 points per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 16.0 points allowed per game.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,287 yards (257.4 per game), completing 66.8%, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.
- Mahomes also has rushed for 154 yards and zero scores.
- In five games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 325 yards (65.0 per game) and three scores.
- Pacheco also has 11 catches for 99 yards and zero scores.
- Travis Kelce has 27 receptions for 222 yards (55.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- Rashee Rice has 17 receptions for 173 yards (34.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- Trent McDuffie has been doing his part on defense, amassing 28 tackles and four passes defended for the Chiefs.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+1400
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|W 23-20
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|W 27-20
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+25000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+650
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
